Apple reaches deal for futuristic drama ‘See’ from Steven Knight & Francis Lawrence

Apple is continuing to build up its library of original content. Deadline today reports that Apple has ordered a series called “See” from Steven Knight. The science fiction drama comes from a joint venture between Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content…

Apple’s order is straight-to-series, which means there won’t a “pilot episode,” but rather the series will immediately commence full production. “See” was written by Knight, who is best known for his work on British television show “Peaky Blinders.”

Working alongside Knight is Francis Lawrence, who will serve as director. Lawrence has previously worked on “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay.”

Like most of Apple’s TV orders so far, details on “See” are unclear at this point. Deadline reports that the series is “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.” While it’s not entirely clear how long the series will be, today’s report says it will likely consist of eight episodes.

Apple has been increasing its work in original content at a fast pace recently. The company added the drama “Are You Sleeping?” to its TV lineup, as well as a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The company has also picked up a reboot of Stephen Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” series. Furthermore, the company is also planning a docuseries on “the world’s most extraordinary homes.”

It’s still unclear as to when Apple plans to start debuting these original shows. 2017 marked the introduction of Planet of the Apps, as well as Apple’s Carpool Karaoke spin-off, neither of which were very well-received.

Do you have faith in any of the shows Apple is reportedly working on? Let us know what you think down in the comments.

