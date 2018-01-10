Hands-on with DJI’s Osmo Mobile 2 iPhone stabilizer [Video]

As the iPhone’s camera continues to improve with every generation of the device, shooting professional looking video with smartphones becomes more and more of a viable solution. To tackle this market, DJI introduced the original Osmo Mobile, a compact gimbal for your iPhone that allows for smooth stabilization and quick control over camera movement. This year at CES, DJI built upon what they’ve learned from customers and announced the Osmo Mobile 2. We took a hands-on look at what’s new.

The original Osmo Mobile has proven to be an incredibly popular option for iPhone filmmakers, but it did come with some drawbacks. There weren’t any zoom controls, the battery lasted just 4-5 hours, and filming video in portrait was a tricky proposition. All of these problems and more have been solved with the Osmo Mobile 2.

In addition, customers using heavier phones like the iPhone 8 Plus have, at times, struggled to maintain balance with their Osmo Mobile. DJI told me that the Osmo Mobile 2 won’t have this issue, and demonstrated a plus model iPhone stabilized without issue. The company has also removed the sensor on the gimbal’s housing that detects when the iPhone is in place.

Take a look at our full hands-on video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Do you have an Osmo Mobile? Are you planning on getting the new one? Unlike the original price of $299, the Osmo Mobile 2 will debut for $129 and initially be an Apple Store exclusive.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.