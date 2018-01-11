9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch iPad Pro (refurb) $170 off, OtterBox iPhone cases $20, Nike Sale 50% off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple now offering 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as cert. refurbs, save up to $170

OtterBox’s popular Defender Series Case for iPhone 8/7 at just $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Nike Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off: Flyknit, Jordan, Air Max, more

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped

Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000

HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more

OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)

ReadKit for Mac now matching lowest price in years: $5 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) Downgeon Quest on iOS now FREE for the very first time (Reg. $1)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get Seagate’s 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive w/ hub for $90 shipped (Reg. $110)

NEW PRODUCTS:

CES 2018: