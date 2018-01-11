9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch iPad Pro (refurb) $170 off, OtterBox iPhone cases $20, Nike Sale 50% off, more

- Jan. 11th 2018 9:27 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple now offering 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as cert. refurbs, save up to $170

OtterBox’s popular Defender Series Case for iPhone 8/7 at just $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50) 

Nike Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off: Flyknit, Jordan, Air Max, more

9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB: $1,399 (up to $600 off, Late 2016)

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped

Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

Best Buy takes 10% off iTunes gift cards, starting at $22.50

iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000

Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more

Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac

HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more

OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get Seagate’s 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive w/ hub for $90 shipped (Reg. $110) 

NEW PRODUCTS:

CES 2018:

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author