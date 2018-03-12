tvOS 11.3 beta 5 for Apple TV developers now available

[Update: The fifth public beta for tvOS 11.3 is now available in addition to the developer beta.]

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 beta 5 for registered developers to test on Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

AirPods

New in tvOS 11.3

Beta 1-2

Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working

Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K

Match Content has been improved per release notes

New Privacy explainer at launch

Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms

See how your data is managed section

Beta 3

AirPlay 2 support removed, Apple TV no longer appears in Home app for this reason

New in Beta 5

