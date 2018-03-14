Griffin announces new USB-C Docking Station with enough power delivery for any MacBook Pro

Griffin has announced a new dock today, called the USB-C Docking Station. This offering comes in space gray, with a square footprint to expand your I/O.

Griffin’s USB-C Docking Station is interesting in that it sits in the middle of many other Thunderbolt 3/USB-C docks or hubs in relation to both price and features at the price of $199. However, one nice addition is 85W power delivery via the USB-C PD port to charge the massive 15-inch MacBook Pros at full speed.

Specs

USB-C PD 2.0 output port provides up to 85W of power

4 USB-A 3.0 ports connect to multiple devices and transfers data at reliably high-speeds

HDMI port lets you mirror your screen or simply extend it with up to 4K video resolution

Hardwire into the Local Area Network with the dedicated Gigabit Ethernet port

Audio jack connects to headphones, earbuds and most sound systems

Premium aluminum housing

Power adapter included (20V/5A)

No word yet from Griffin on when this new dock will be available other than “coming soon”. While some of its benefits include a compact square footprint and 85W power delivery, other options on the market may prove to be tough competition.

HyperDrive offers a compelling option (minus the Ethernet and headphone ports) for half the price. Satechi has a couple of solid options, one with Ethernet for $80.

On the more robust side, OWC offers its fully loaded Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $299, while Elgato’s offering comes in at $275. Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock is priced at $295 and also has a USB-C version for $225.

Griffin hasn’t shared at what fps the HDMI port outputs video, leading us to believe it’s likely 30fps and not 60fps. Time will tell how Griffin’s new entry will do in an already crowded accessory market.

