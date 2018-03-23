Apple begins notifying WWDC 2018 lottery winners ahead of June conference

After announcing WWDC 2018 earlier this month, Apple has officially started confirming lottery winners for WWDC 2018.

AirPods

Registration for this year’s developer conference closed yesterday at 10am PT. For those selected, Apple will begin charging your credit or debit cards for the amount of $1,599, unchanged from last year.

WWDC 2018 lottery winners are now sharing via Twitter and elsewhere the results. WWDC 2018 will be held at the McEnery Convention Center, like last year.

San Jose, CA, June 4–8 When technology connects with creativity, incredible ideas come to life. This summer, we invite thousands of talented minds from around the world to join us and turn their ideas into reality.

Turns out it *will* be my first WWDC! See y'all there! #WWDC2018 pic.twitter.com/CPIjrliATJ — Greg Barbosa (@gregbarbosa) March 23, 2018

Congrats to the half of my timeline which just got charged for WWDC tickets. Condolences to the rest. — Harshil Shah (@HarshilShah1910) March 23, 2018

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: