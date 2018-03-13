Apple opens WWDC 2018 registration: June 4-8 in San Jose

Apple has officially announced dates for its annual developer conference where it is expected to unveil iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12. WWDC 2018 will run from June 4 through June 8 and take place in San Jose, California for the second year in a row.

Specifically, the conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center once again.

San Jose, CA, June 4–8 When technology connects with creativity, incredible ideas come to life. This summer, we invite thousands of talented minds from around the world to join us and turn their ideas into reality.

As with previous years, Apple is relying on a lottery system to address demand for tickets. Registration for the chance to buy a $1599 ticket is open from today through next Thursday.

The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC18 is offered by random selection. Registration is open until Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.*

For details on what to expect this year, check out our software roundup including iOS 12 as well as are hardware roundup including potential new iPads. Rumors this year include a renewed focus on bug fixes and performance improvements at the cost of scaling back major new features until next year as well as a potential new solution for adapting apps between iOS and macOS.

For developers attending WWDC or following along at home or work, Apple offers its official WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo developers an unofficial WWDC app for Mac.

