Apple opens WWDC 2018 registration: June 4-8 in San Jose

- Mar. 13th 2018 10:04 am PT

Apple has officially announced dates for its annual developer conference where it is expected to unveil iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12. WWDC 2018 will run from June 4 through June 8 and take place in San Jose, California for the second year in a row.

Specifically, the conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center once again.

San Jose, CA, June 4–8 When technology connects with creativity, incredible ideas come to life. This summer, we invite thousands of talented minds from around the world to join us and turn their ideas into reality.

As with previous years, Apple is relying on a lottery system to address demand for tickets. Registration for the chance to buy a $1599 ticket is open from today through next Thursday.

The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC18 is offered by random selection. Registration is open until Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.*

For details on what to expect this year, check out our software roundup including iOS 12 as well as are hardware roundup including potential new iPads. Rumors this year include a renewed focus on bug fixes and performance improvements at the cost of scaling back major new features until next year as well as a potential new solution for adapting apps between iOS and macOS.

For developers attending WWDC or following along at home or work, Apple offers its official WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo developers an unofficial WWDC app for Mac.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off June 4 in San Jose

Cupertino, California — Apple today announced it will host its 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 4 through June 8. The McEnery Convention Center will be home to the world’s most creative developer community, who come together every year to share unique perspectives and learn about the future of Apple’s breakthrough products and services.
Every year, WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple’s platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod. A broad range of robust developer APIs, including SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit, GymKit, MusicKit, ResearchKit, and CoreML, give developers new ways to help users take command of everything from their health and homes, to how they get around, shop and learn. Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.
The App Store is the most vibrant software marketplace in the world. Available in 155 countries across iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and iMessage, the App Store gives Apple customers access to millions of apps to make their lives easier, enrich their passions and connect with people around the globe. Developers and Apple enthusiasts everywhere can live-stream the conference on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as through the Apple Developer website.
Developers can apply for tickets from now through March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via the WWDC website. Tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of application status by March 23 at 5 p.m. PDT.
Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community. Up to 350 WWDC Student Scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organizations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC. Students can now visit the WWDC website for details on how to apply.

