Apple kicks off education event w/ inspirational ‘one person can change the world’ video

Apple opened its education-focused event in Chicago today with an inspirational video touting how “one person can change the world.” Speaking at the event, Tim Cook talked about Apple’s 40 year history in the education market.

Cook talked heavily about Apple’s work in education, saying that initiatives such as Everyone Can Code help the company ensure that students get the most out of their education. Cook also pointed to the March For Our Lives events around the country this weekend that show just how much power students have with their voices.

Apple’s video, which kicked off the keynote, touts that every child is full of creativity and that one small thing could change the world.

Every child is born full of boundless creativity. For 40 years, Apple has helped teachers unleash it.

