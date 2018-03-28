9to5Toys Lunch Break: HomePod $330, Best Buy Apple Event, new iPad pre-order deals w/ gift cards, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)

iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more

This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)

Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)

Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones w/ best-in-class noise cancelling now $148 shipped

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation

Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case

Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute