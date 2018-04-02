9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 1 $149, iPhone X Official Leather Cases $34, Logitech MX Master 2S $80, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors

Amazon has Apple’s official leather iPhone X cases from $34 in various colors

Logitech’s MX Master 2S returns to Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)

Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)

(Reg. $5) OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon’s best-selling Apple Watch Stand now $7.50 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]

Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear

Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499