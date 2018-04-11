9to5Toys Lunch Break: $219 off 13-inch MacBook Pro, UE BLAST Alexa Speaker $100, MFi Apple Watch Dock $28, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save $219 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar
Ultimate Ears BLAST Wi-Fi/Alexa Speaker hits Amazon low: $100 (Reg. $230, today only)
Charge your Apple Watch w/ this MFi-certified foldable dock for $28 ($12 off)
Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200
Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile roll out PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8/Plus pre-order deals
Latest iTunes movie sale has $10 Disney flicks, 4K titles, more from $5
Pick up a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $4, including new 7.5W Qi Charger, cases, more
Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295
IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery: $80 (Reg. $99.95)
The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- ScanBee – scanner & copier for iOS goes FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Hunt for the Lost Ship goes FREE for the first time in years on iOS
- Starman Tale of Light for iOS available FREE for first time ever in Apple Store app
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation
MORE NEW DEALS:
Patagonia favorites as low as $30 during its web specials event: jackets, pullovers, more
- Up to 20% off gift cards at Amazon/eBay: Petco, Famous Footwear, Michael’s, many more
- DSW Raid the Warehouse Event is offering up to 65% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more
- Logitech’s retro-inspired MX ERGO wireless trackball hits Amazon all-time low at $85
- GOOLOO’s 12V DC Digital Tire Inflator helps you w/ flat tires, more: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dyson Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum now 50% off at Amazon: $200 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far
- Add this $20 USB-C hub to your Mac or Chromebook setup via Amazon
- Know when someone’s at the door w/ a wireless doorbell & two receiver kit: $14.50
- Banana Republic Factory has denim and short-sleeve shirts as low as $10
- The highly-rated Instant Pot DUO60 drops to $86 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)
- Spotify & Hulu partner to offer money-saving bundle & 99 cent three-month trial
- Panasonic’s eneloop Power Pack gets rare Amazon discount to $31 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Surge Protector w/ Night Light & USB ports: $16, more
- DKNY is taking 20% off all sale items for men and women to update your spring wardrobe
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers, Legacy 2, FingerBeat, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Complete $20, Titanfall 2 $7.50, more
- This Eureka AirSpeed vacuum is down to just $50 shipped to keep your house clean
- Jansport Semi-Annual Sale knocks 30% off MacBook backpacks, duffel bags, more
- M.2 SSD’s take up less space, snag a 500GB WD Blue for $120 shipped (Reg. up to $150)
- Makita 18V LXT Cordless Driver-Drill Kit + 70-piece Bit Set for $136 shipped (Reg. up to $180)
- Himalayan salt lamps are great for desks to give a splash of color for $9.50 Prime shipped
- Pick up an ASUS 23-inch 1080p Monitor for $95 today only, Acer 38-inch USB-C $820, more
- Samsonite’s Business Case carries your MacBook w/ style & class: $81.50 (Reg. $130)
- Sphero’s battle-worn BB-8 includes the Force Band for $79 shipped (Orig. $200)
- Samsung 32″ Curved HD Monitor w/ HDMI drops to $190 (Cert. Refurb, Reg. up to $250)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet
Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else
- LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
- AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]