9to5Toys Lunch Break: $219 off 13-inch MacBook Pro, UE BLAST Alexa Speaker $100, MFi Apple Watch Dock $28, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Ultimate Ears BLAST Wi-Fi/Alexa Speaker hits Amazon low: $100 (Reg. $230, today only)

Charge your Apple Watch w/ this MFi-certified foldable dock for $28 ($12 off)

Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200

Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile roll out PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8/Plus pre-order deals

Pick up a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery via PayPal

Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295

The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)

Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet

Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else