9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $710, Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ from $297, iOttie Car Mounts $10, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is down to $710 shipped right now (Reg. $999)
Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
iOttie Smartphone Car Mount sale at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped
Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)
- The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Funko POP! figures from $3.50: Marvel, DC, Star Wars and more (today only)
- Get AirPlay, Bluetooth, more w/ Yamaha’s MusicCast Wireless Speaker: $100 (Reg. $250)
- Eddie Bauer gives you a new look for spring with an extra 40% off clearance
- Spin Master’s Star Wars BB-8 Droid down to Amazon all-time low at $93.50
- Amazon has the classic Monopoly Board Game down at $14 Prime shipped right now
- Amazon’s Earth Week sale gives an extra 20% off Warehouse Deals items
- Google Chromecast deals from $25: Ultra 4K Streamer $59, more
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Eastbay Event: 20% off orders of $99+ including Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Kingston’s 480GB SSD is perfect to breathe new life into an aging MacBook for $108 shipped
- Today only, Pottery Barn’s Friends & Family Event takes 20% off + free shipping
- Pick up a new Nest Thermostat from $119: 3rd Gen. $200 (Reg. $250), more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D Amazing Atlas, Evergrow, more
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh battery w/ Lightning + USB-C input $32, more
- Sperry offers an extra 20% off its sale items including boat shoes, sneakers, boots from $30
- Twelve South’s HiRise Duet charges your Apple Watch and iPhone: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids from $24, Rayman Legends Switch $16, more
- Upgrade your workstation w/ these mechanical keyboard deals: Logitech $60, CORSAIR $55
- Overfilled Down Pillow w/ Hypoallergenic Fill for as low as $29 Prime shipped
- Amazon offers up to 40% off Klymit camping gear from $15: sleeping bags, hammocks, more
- Finally grab that wide-angle 1080P dash cam with Anker’s Roav Gold Box: from $45
- Save big in Amazon’s HP OMEN Gaming Computer Gold Box with prices from $600
- Microsoft brought back its iconic Intellimouse, grab it for $25.50 (Reg. up to $40)
- Lord & Taylor Friends + Family Sale cuts an extra 30% off sitewide: Marmot, Levi’s, more
- Nest’s Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is down to $182.50 shipped for a limited time (Reg. $230)
- Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless 7.1 Headset (2018 model) now $65 shipped (Reg. $89)
- Save $15 on Belkin’s BOOST UP 7.5W Qi Wireless Charger
- GoPro HERO5 Black discounted to $250 w/ added $35 gift card at Target, Best Buy
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far
- The best apparel for April showers including rain boots, water-resistant jackets, more
- Iconic games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Portal 2, more arrive on Xbox One this month
- VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet
- Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else
- LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
- AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials