August Smart Locks upgraded with new Auto-Connect location-aware feature

August has released a new location-based feature for its latest smart locks today called Auto-Connect.

Announced in a blog post, the new functionality will come to August Smart Lock Pro (reviewed) and the third generation August Smart Lock.

Like the name suggests, Auto-Connect will automatically detect when you are at your door or using remote control to seamlessly allow you to open and secure your smart lock and check the lock’s status without latency.

August notes that previously, users had to tap the remote connect button which included a delay before the lock would connect to Wi-Fi.

Now that connection happens automatically when you open the lock screen in your August app. No more waiting for a connection or wondering if you locked the door when you left the house – you can instantly confirm your door is locked from the August app.

Auto-Connect does require an August Wi-Fi bridge (included with Smart Lock Pro) or its Doorbell Cam.

