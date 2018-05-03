GymKit makes Canada debut, Life Fitness equipment at Equinox works with Apple Watch

Apple GymKit is now available for Apple Watch users in Canada. Life Fitness equipment at the Equinox fitness club in Toronto now lets members pair Apple Watch to easily sync up fitness data during workouts.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced that it has partnered with Equinox, a leading high performance lifestyle destination, to launch the first Apple GymKit-enabled health club in Canada. Equinox’s Yorkville location in Toronto is the first club to add the new equipment, with others following later this year. […] Life Fitness also showed the technology at recent fitness events in San Diego, U.S., and Cologne, Germany, alongside the company’s newly unveiled Halo Fitness Cloud, a revolutionary software offering that enhances the exerciser experience and simplifies fitness facility management.

GymKit offers two-way synchronization between Apple Watch and gym equipment including “GymKit-enabled treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers, and indoor bikes for more accurate distance, pace, and energy burn metrics.”

Without GymKit, cardio equipment tracks pace and distance but relies on extra hardware for heart rate tracking, and Apple Watch accurately tracks heart rate but has to figure out distance and pace on its own. With two-way synchronization, workout machines and Apple Watch can share data points to offer the most accurate metrics including calories burned.

Life Fitness has also introduced GymKit in fitness clubs in the US, Hong Kong, and Japan. For more on GymKit availability so far, check out Where to use or buy GymKit workout equipment with Apple Watch.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: