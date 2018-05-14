9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ 20% off, latest 9.7-inch iPad $300, Anker Amazon Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Edition gets a 20% discount for a limited time
Best Buy discounts nearly every official Apple Watch Band, deals start at $44
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ Apple Pencil support from $300 via Best Buy
Anker Amazon Sale has smart home gear, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, more from $9
Nike Spring Sale is here w/ an extra 20% off: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Air Zoom, more
Train Conductor for iOS is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Behind the Screens: Greg’s mobile photography suite
10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Nest 3rd Gen. Smart Learning Thermostat $178.50, more
- Get Microsoft’s Surface Laptop with i5/8GB/256GB SSD for $940 (Reg. $1,299)
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Free credit at Petco, Cabela’s, Peet’s, more w/ gift cards up to 20% off
- CamelBak Mini 50-Oz. Hydration Pack now $37 in various colors (Reg. $50)
- Lenovo’s 24-inch 1440p monitor is nearly borderless & has HDMI: $150, more from $230
- Wayfair Save on Summer Sale: up to 70% off furniture, fire pits, rugs, lighting, more
- Wordlock 5-Foot Combo Bike Lock hits Amazon low at under $5 Prime shipped
- Take to the skies on a budget w/ this beginner HD camera drone for $46 (Reg. $70)
- Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick+ hits best price of the year at Amazon: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Volcom apparel for men and women as low as $12 during Zulily’s Flash Event
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3, Battle Fleet 2, more
- Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion Hammer/Impact Drill + Hackzall for $229 shipped ($400 value)
- Score a FREE Google Home Mini from eBay with purchases of $150+
- J.Crew Factory revamps your wardrobe w/ 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $24, A Way Out $15, more
- Kate Spade Surprise Sale: up to 75% off handbags, accessories, shoes & more
- Here’s some free Xbox credit: gift cards up to 15% off w/ free delivery
- ECOVACS N79S robotic vacuum cleans up without the hassle: $180 (Reg. $250)
- Save big on Cuisinart grilling & smoking gear for summer months, from $18.50 Prime shipped
- Upgrade to Xbox One X for just $400 shipped today ($100 off)
- Patagonia, Marmot & more is up to 30% off during Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale
- Sphero’s Mini App-Controlled Robot Ball hits Amazon all-time low at $36
- Amazon has the Philips Norelco Beard/Head Trimmer at $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
- HOOVER’s Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner is $66 shipped, today only
- Amazon’s $14.50 MacBook Stand drops to near all-time low (Reg. $30+)
- Home Depot takes up to 20% off Nest Cameras, today only: IQ, Outdoor, more
- Belkin’s PowerHouse charges both iPhone and Apple Watch for $50 (Reg. $90)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
- WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
- Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount