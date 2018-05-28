Pandora matches Apple Music’s $15/month family subscription

Pandora, which became a full on-demand music streaming service last year, is now matching the $15/month family subscription offered by Apple Music and Spotify …

Pandora Premium Family – which offers all of the features of Pandora Premium to up to six unique Pandora accounts simultaneously – is $14.99 USD monthly. Each of your Premium Family members will get full access to Pandora Premium features, but they’ll have their own account. (In other words, you won’t have to share your music unless you want to.

The company says that it’s offering one additional feature which could make for some interesting listening in a family with very diverse tastes in music.

You’ll also get exclusive access to “Our Soundtrack,” a regularly-updated playlist created just for your family that combines each person’s unique musical tastes.

If you took out your subscription direct, you can upgrade from the Subscription tab in Settings. However, if you joined through iTunes or another app store, you’ll need to cancel your existing subscription and then re-subscribe to the family plan.

Apple Music was first to offer a family plan, with Spotify following suit two years ago.

Earlier this year, Pandora started working on developing the podcast side of its business.

Via Engadget. Photo: Japp Arriens/Zuma Press

