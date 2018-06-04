9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy WWDC Apple Sale, prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad $249, WD 2TB Portable HDD $55, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Walmart just dropped last year’s 32GB iPad w/ Wi-Fi down to $249 shipped
WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive hits $55 at Amazon, down from $70
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
HomePod now supports multi-room pairing w/ AirPlay 2, here are the best deals around
Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sabrent Mac Accessory sale at Amazon from $4: docks, USB hubs, chargers, more
- Logitech Circle 2 Security Camera w/ HomeKit support now $140 (Reg. $180)
- Dell’s Color Laser Printer has you covered at $85 + AirPrint models from $145
- GAP knocks up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order to start summer
- Panasonic’s popular Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer now under $8 Prime shipped
- Black+Decker Rotating Waffle Maker within cents of Amazon low at $25
- VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV sports built-in Chromecast for $300 (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colors $20, more
- Magazine subs from $3.75 per year: ESPN, Architectural Digest, more
- Levi’s Summer Sale has hundreds of deals as low as $10 for the entire family
- Pick up Nest x Yale’s Smart Door Lock w/ Nest Connect for $219 (Reg. $280)
- Make your project designs unique w/ DEWALT’s Router Kit: $200 (Reg. $280)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R.B.I. Baseball 18, Wordscanner, more
- J.Crew Factory Flash Sale revamps your wardrobe w/ 60% off sitewide + free delivery
- Beat the average price and score 10 coding courses for beginners
- Boost computer performance and capacity w/ a 960GB PNY SSD: $200 (Reg. $230+)
- Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $24, Yakuza 0 $24, more
- Upgrade your grooming game with Braun/Oral-B clippers, shavers and SMART toothbrushes
- Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 60% off thousands of items w/ deals from $5
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes metal detectors starting at $77 + accessories from $14
- Amazon 1-day Vegan Leather Ratchet Belt Sale from $28.50 shipped (multiple styles)
- Score Lenovo’s Mixed Reality Headset w/ Controllers for $199 shipped (Reg. $300+)
- Time to eat Alfresco! Amazonia outdoor wood dining sets, starting at $673
- Target’s June beauty & grooming boxes are just $7 shipped + $3 coupon for your next order
- iRig Pro I/O instrument/mic interface for iOS & Mac now down to $130 shipped
- Victrola’s Mahogany Bluetooth Turntable Entertainment Center hits Amazon low at $83
- Add two Google Home Minis to your setup for $58 at various retailers (Reg. $78)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron
- May’s most noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a walking dinosaur, Subaru WRX STI, more
- WaterField’s new leather Transit Case will finally get your glovebox in order
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- The best summer furniture and decor ideas for under $100
- Xiaomi announces new Mi Band 3 w/ water resistance, larger display, and budget price tag
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018
- Elago’s latest Wrist Fit accessory turns your Apple Watch into an AirPods case
- Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
- Nintendo unveils New Hylian Shield Edition 2DS XL, available for pre-order now
- Kobo’s new Kindle Paperwhite competitor has more storage & a lighter build
- The North Face’s Homestead Collection is a camper’s dream with tents, gear & more
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech