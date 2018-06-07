Third-party app lets you run Alexa on your Apple Watch from a complication

If you prefer Alexa to Siri, you’ve been able to use Amazon’s voice assistant on your iPhone for more than a year now.

There’s no official support yet on the Apple Watch, but a third-party app now lets you do it via a watch complication …

The Verge spotted the app, which is called Voice in a Can.

Voice in a Can brings Alexa to your Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad. It works on your watch standalone, without needing your phone. When your screen goes blank on your watch it disconnects from the Alexa service, so we recommend increasing the app timeout on your watch. Also, the best results will be obtained when your watch is operating without your phone nearby because then it will connect directly to the internet and not use your phone to connect.

Because it’s available as a complication, you can get immediate access to it from any watch face which supports them, like Modular.

It does have the usual third-party app limitations, so you can’t use it for things like music, podcasts and phone calls, but it does give you control over non-HomeKit smart home devices.

Voice in a Can costs $1.99 from the App Store.

