Apple updates Beats Pill+ app for iOS with iPhone X optimization

Apple today has quietly updated its Beats Pill+ app with support for the iPhone X’s display. The update is the first to come to the app since October of last year and brings it to version 1.7.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The only change in this update, according to the release notes, is iPhone X display support. In fact, the app hasn’t seen any notable updates apart from bug fixes and support for additional languages in the last 3 years.

For those unfamiliar, the Beats Pill+ app for iOS allows users of the Beats Pill+ to access features such as DJ control, stereo support, and more.

Download the Beats Pill⁺ app to unlock features that put you and your friends at the center of your music like never before. Developed exclusively for the Beats Pill⁺ speaker, now you can control your speaker in multiple ways straight from the app. Bring a second Beats Pill⁺ speaker into the mix for even more innovative ways to play.

The Beats Pill+ app is available on the App Store for free. At $129.99, the speaker remains a popular option for users looking to get a battery-powered speaker with Lightning connectivity. Are you a Beats Pill+ user? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: