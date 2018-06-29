9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,300, Beats Decade Headphones from $72, Nanoleaf Aurora $195, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB: $1,300 (Reg. $1,799)
Beats Decade and Bose Headphones up to $95 off for today only, starting from $72
Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit falls to $195.50 shipped (Reg. $230), today only
Hitman Sniper for iOS now updated with new content & available for FREE
- Lara Croft, Hitman & Deus Ex GO are down to $2 ea. on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Grab the amazing Alto’s Odyssey for iOS at just $2 today (Reg. $5)
- Sheltered survival game for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (50% off)
- Open-world iOS adventure game Cat Quest now matching low at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Grab the full version of Civilization VI for iPad at just $24 (Reg. $60)
Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save 15% on Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speakers: Revolve $170, Micro $85, more
- QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS falls to new low at $204 shipped (Reg. $260), today only
- Up your morning coffee game w/ Breville’s Espresso Machine for up to $140 off
- J.Crew Factory offers deals from $15 on shorts, shirts & swim suits during its 4th of July Sale
- The iPhone-connected Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor down to $211 (Reg. $300)
- Yale’s HomeKit-powered Assure Smart Lock $145 shipped (Reg. $200+)
- eBay’s one-day sale cuts 15% off Google Clips: $212.50 shipped
- Allen Edmonds knocks 40% off its best dress shoes & 30% off weekend wear
- Bring home a Nintendo Switch console for today only at $261 shipped (Reg. $300)
- For today only, save 15% off your next Philips Hue Lighting purchase starting at $13
- Pick up an Xbox One S console today starting from just $161.50 shipped + more
- Google Home Max marked down to $340 shipped in today’s eBay sale
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $25 Prime shipped, more
- eBay takes 15% off sitewide, today only with this promo code
- Tillys kicks off Independence Day with an extra 50-70% off: adidas, Nike, The North Face, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Montessorium, more
- AmazonBasics’ tool and accessory organizer falls to new low at $10.50 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more
- Xerox’s AirPrint-enabled Monochrome Printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)
- PUMA Semi-Annual Sale has deals from $6 on shoes, shirts & accessories + free shipping
- Die Another Day … or at least grab The Ultimate James Bond Collection for $140 (Reg. $180)
- Piper’s Raspberry Pi Computer Kit packs Minecraft and more at $205 (Reg. $300)
- Leather crossbody bag that’s great for date night: $25 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Netgear’s 802.11ac Tri-band Wi-Fi Router returns to Amazon low at $170 (Reg. $240)
- Upgrade to LG’s 60-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $500 (Reg. $700)
- Bella Single Serve Coffeemaker brews ground beans & K-cups for $30 (Reg. up to $80)
- The UE Roll 2 is the perfect summer Bluetooth speaker at $46 (Reg. $70+)
- Load up on new fishing gear from $6.50 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Grab this 6-Qt. Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $67 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has this DEWALT Drill/Driver Combo for $162 (Reg. $230)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Spigen’s Classic One iPhone X case hits Amazon at its lowest price yet
Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands
- Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Oculus’ new TV experience lets you watch Hulu & Netflix on a virtual 180″ bezel-less display
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag