Instagram Stories getting more interactive with new ‘Question Sticker’ conversation starters

Instagram has launched a new feature for Stories called the Question Sticker. This interactive new option was designed to make it easier for users to engage with friends and followers on the platform.

Announced in a blog post, Instagram shared that the question sticker expands on the existing polling sticker and emoji slider to “get closer with all of your friends on Instagram.”

Here’s how to use the new feature that’s rolling out today for both iOS and Android:

Add a question sticker to your story by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. Type out your prompt then place it wherever you’d like and share it to your story. When friends see the sticker, they can tap it to reply — and they can reply as many times as they want, right from the sticker.

Instagram says that when you use a question sticker, you’ll be able to see all of the followers that have responded to it in your viewers list. If you share a follower’s response in a new story, their photo and user name won’t be visible.

