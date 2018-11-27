Apple releases iCloud for Windows update that works with latest version of Windows 10

Apple today has pushed an update to iCloud for Windows, bringing the app to version 7.8.1. The update comes after users reported major compatibility issues between iCloud for Windows and the latest Windows 10 October 2018 update, affecting things such as Photos syncing and many other features.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As we reported last weekend, Microsoft and Apple were working together to resolve the compatibility issues. Essentially, users trying to install iCloud for Windows on the latest Windows 10 build would see an error message, while those who already had the app installed experienced numerous issues with Photos syncing and more.

Microsoft even went as far as blocking users with iCloud for Windows already installed from updating to the Windows 10 October 2018 build.

This afternoon, Apple has released iCloud for Windows version 7.8.1 that seems to fix the compatibility issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 update. Apple also updated its Windows for iCloud support page with the following:

iCloud for Windows 7.8.1 requires Microsoft Windows 7 or later; Outlook 2007 or later or iCloud.com (for Mail, Contacts, Calendar); and Internet Explorer 10 or later, Firefox 30 or later, or Google Chrome 28 or later (for Bookmarks).

Prior to today’s update, the text explained that iCloud required Microsoft Windows 7 through Windows 10 April 2018 Update – notably excluding the latest October build of Windows:

iCloud for Windows 7.7 and later requires Microsoft Windows 7 through Windows 10 April 2018 Update, Outlook 2007 or later, or iCloud.com (for Mail, Contacts, Calendar); and Internet Explorer 10 or later, Firefox 30 or later, or Google Chrome 28 or later (for Bookmarks).

We’ve reached out to Apple for official confirmation that the compatibility issues with Windows 10 have been fixed and will update if we hear back. iCloud for Windows is available for download here. Read our original coverage of the problems here. Were you affected by these problems? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: