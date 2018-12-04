Apple now selling LaCie 2TB DJI Copilot BOSS drive for easily transferring files from drones & more

Apple today has started selling the LaCie 2TB DJI Copilot BOSS Hard Drive. Apple is selling the accessory via both its online store as well as its retail stores. The hard drive costs $349.95 from Apple and serves as an accessory designed for cameras, DJI drones, and more.

Lacie’s BOSS Hard Drive is designed as a “Backup On Set Solution,” meaning you can transfer your files directly from other device’s via the drive’s SD card slot and USB port, no Mac required. What makes the DJI Copilot drive from LaCie more unique, however, is its integration with DJI products. You can use the DJI Copilot BOSS app to sort and view footage, as well.

LaCie’s DJI Copilot BOSS hard drive lets you copy files directly from cameras, DJI drones, and USB devices via its SD card slot and USB port—even without your Mac. Playback, delete, and rename your files by connecting Copilot to your iPhone or iPad via the included cable. Once you open the Copilot BOSS app, you can take care of the time-consuming organizational steps of post-production during your down time wherever you are. The DJI Copilot BOSS app lets you view and sort footage anywhere, saving time once you’re back to your desk.

Apple is bundling the LaCie 2TB DJI Copilot BOSS Hard Drive for $349.95 with a handful of accessories:

LaCie DJI Copilot drive with integrated status screen and SD card slot

microSD to SD card adapter

USB-C drive to laptop cables: USB-C (USB 3.1) and USB-C to USB-A

Mobile connection cables: Lightning cable, micro USB, USB-C

Wall charger

Removable cover

Quick start guide

Three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services plan

Apple has only started selling the LaCie 2TB DJI Copilot BOSS Hard Drive today, though it was originally released through other retailers back in January. Apple says that if you place an order through its online store today, you’ll receive the drive as early as Thursday. As for in-store pickup, it’s readily available at Apple stores everywhere for immediate pickup.

