Get the AlsterPlus 27000mAh battery pack + hub w/ dual 100W USB-C ports 50% off

Get the AlsterPlus 100Wh 27000mAh USB-C battery pack + hub for $149 (Reg. $299)

This USB-C battery pack and hub combo includes two 100W USB-C PD3.0 ports (IN&OUT), two 18W USB-A QC3.0 ports (Quick Charge), USB-C hub functionality for connecting devices to your Mac, iPad Pro, or other device, and packs in a huge 27000mAh/100Wh completely airline compliant battery.

The AlsterPlus 100Wh 27000mAh USB-C battery pack is capable of both charging and syncing simultaneously with built-in pass-through charging.

That massive 27000mAh battery will be able to charge many of your devices simultaneously and at 100W on each USB-C port is also capable of fully charging a larger device like your MacBook Pro at full speed. With two USB-C ports and 156W total output, you can even charge two MacBooks or a MacBook and iPad Pro along with other devices simultaneously at high speeds.

You’ll also be able to charge a device at full speed using one of the USB-C ports while charging the battery itself using the other.

AlsterPlus senses when two devices are connected and intelligently shares power between them. And with 100W in, the battery itself can be recharged to full in just one hour.

Even with enough power to charge all of your devices, the AlsterPlus remains bag or even pocket-friendly coming in at just 568 grams and 7.4x 3.28 x 0.85 inches.

The AlsterPlus also comes with a free 100W USB-C cable included in the box.

