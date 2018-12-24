9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Last-Second Apple Event, Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable $13, Nike 25% off Sale, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Last-Second Savings Event includes Apple, TVs, smart home, more + pickup today
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ II Six-Foot MFi Lightning Cable $13, more
Nike’s Christmas sale takes extra 25% off already marked down sale items
Grab $100 worth of iTunes credit for $80 with email delivery via PayPal
Save 20% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery: get $50 in credit for $40
Write-off Week 2018: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends!
iTunes End of the Year TV Show Sale includes completes series from under $20, more
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
- Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
- The SNES classic Chrono Trigger hits lowest price in years on iOS at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac starting from $16 for the holidays (Reg. up to $50)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add extra ports to your new MacBook w/ Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock: $217 (Reg. $280)
- Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 500GB X5 SSD drops to a new Amazon low at $250 (Reg. $400)
- Samsung’s DeX Pad transforms your Galaxy S9 into a full-fledged computer for $53 (25% off)
- Epson’s Home Cinema Projector supports 4K, HDR10, more: $1,240 (Reg. $1,500+)
- Enhance your audio with Sennheiser Open-Back Headphones, now $112 (Reg. $175)
- Strap on Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS Watch for your next workout at $140 (30% off)
- Score the LG V35 ThinQ Smartphone plus a DayDream VR Headset for $500 ($800 value)
- Start the year off with a 34-inch Vivotek 100Hz 1440P gaming display for $375
- Rechargeable batteries a holiday must-have, Energizer AA 8-pack now $13 (Reg. $20)
- If you need a last-minute gift, Amazon has 6-mo. print magazine subscriptions for $3 each
- This 5-tool Ryobi Combo Kit includes two batteries for $149 (Reg. $225+)
- Motorola’s Moto G6 64GB Android Smartphone falls to its lowest price yet at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Anker’s Roav SmartCharge Car Charger has dual USB ports and a FM Transmitter at $14
- Arlo’s 3-Camera System comes with a free TP-Link Smart LED Bulb for $190 ($250 value)
- The KitchenAid 16-pc. Gadget Set is perfect for anyone who’s just moved: $28 (Reg. $35+)
- Be ready for your next picnic with these insulated backpacks & coolers from $23 shipped
- Score 10+ samples of popular women’s skin and hair care products for $3 (Reg. $10)
- Get your kids 1-year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service for $49 (Reg. $83)
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 24, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS