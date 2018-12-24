9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Last-Second Apple Event, Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable $13, Nike 25% off Sale, more

- Dec. 24th 2018 9:32 am PT

0

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy Last-Second Savings Event includes Apple, TVs, smart home, more + pickup today

Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ II Six-Foot MFi Lightning Cable $13, more

Nike’s Christmas sale takes extra 25% off already marked down sale items

Grab $100 worth of iTunes credit for $80 with email delivery via PayPal

Save 20% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery: get $50 in credit for $40

Write-off Week 2018: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends!

iTunes End of the Year TV Show Sale includes completes series from under $20, more

The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more

Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add extra ports to your new MacBook w/ Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock: $217 (Reg. $280)

  • Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 500GB X5 SSD drops to a new Amazon low at $250 (Reg. $400)
  • Samsung’s DeX Pad transforms your Galaxy S9 into a full-fledged computer for $53 (25% off)
  • Epson’s Home Cinema Projector supports 4K, HDR10, more: $1,240 (Reg. $1,500+)
  • Enhance your audio with Sennheiser Open-Back Headphones, now $112 (Reg. $175)
  • Strap on Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS Watch for your next workout at $140 (30% off)
  • Score the LG V35 ThinQ Smartphone plus a DayDream VR Headset for $500 ($800 value)
  • Start the year off with a 34-inch Vivotek 100Hz 1440P gaming display for $375
  • Rechargeable batteries a holiday must-have, Energizer AA 8-pack now $13 (Reg. $20)
  • If you need a last-minute gift, Amazon has 6-mo. print magazine subscriptions for $3 each
  • This 5-tool Ryobi Combo Kit includes two batteries for $149 (Reg. $225+)
  • Motorola’s Moto G6 64GB Android Smartphone falls to its lowest price yet at $200 (Reg. $300)
  • Anker’s Roav SmartCharge Car Charger has dual USB ports and a FM Transmitter at $14
  • Arlo’s 3-Camera System comes with a free TP-Link Smart LED Bulb for $190 ($250 value)
  • The KitchenAid 16-pc. Gadget Set is perfect for anyone who’s just moved: $28 (Reg. $35+)
  • Be ready for your next picnic with these insulated backpacks & coolers from $23 shipped
  • Score 10+ samples of popular women’s skin and hair care products for $3 (Reg. $10)
  • Get your kids 1-year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service for $49 (Reg. $83)
  • 9to5Toys Daily: December 24, 2018

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag

Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now

LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author