Griffin introduces new range of wireless charging docks for iPhone and Apple Watch at CES

Accessory maker Griffin today updated its line of iPhone and Apple Watch charging solutions with new designs for 2019. A series of USB-C cables and a new iPhone case from Incipio round out today’s CES announcements.

12" MacBook

First is the PowerBlock Wireless Charging Stand/Pad, a 10-watt Qi device that can charge your iPhone vertically in portrait and landscape mode or horizontally. A convertible design allows the charging surface to flip up as desired. Also new is the PowerBlock Wireless Fast Charging Pad, a 7.5-watt Qi charger. Griffin will also offer a model that includes an Apple Watch dock.

In addition, the new Reserve Wireless Charging Power Bank offers a surface for powering Qi-capable devices and a 5000mAh battery. A USB-A port can optionally provide 10 watts of power. Pricing and availability for Griffin’s new chargers is as follows:

PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad/Stand – Available Q2 2019 for $39.99 USD

PowerBlock Wireless Fast Charging Pad – Available Q1 2019 for $59.99 USD

PowerBlock Wireless Fast Charging Pad with Apple Watch Dock – Available Q1 2019 for $79.99 USD

Reserve Wireless Charging Power Bank – Available Q1 2019 for $34.99 USD

Griffin is also launching new USB-C to Lightning cables, wall chargers, and a car charger which are currently in the process of Apple MFi certification. All of the new products are expected to be available during Q2 2019. The lineup will include:

4 and 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cables ($19.99-$29.99)

5-foot Premium USB-C to Lightning Cable with aluminum over-mold and braided cable design ($34.99)

PowerBlock 18W USB-C wall charger and cable ($39.99)

PowerBlock 18W USB-C and 12W USB-A wall charger and cable ($49.99)

PowerJolt 18W USB-C PD car charger and cable ($39.99)

Finally, Griffin partner Incipio is introducing a new impact-ready iPhone case called Aerolite. The case is designed with what Incipio calls FortiCore, a shock absorbing protective material that reduces G-force impact by 40% compared to traditional case materials. The case has been drop-tested to protect against falls of up to 11 feet. Aerolite will be available for iPhone X/XS/XS Max and iPhone XR for $39.99 beginning in March.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: