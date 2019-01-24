Verizon’s prepaid ‘Visible’ startup now sells iPhones, offers unlimited data for $40/month

Last year, Verizon quietly launched a new startup called Visible that offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $40 per month. At launch, Visible required that you bring your own unlocked iPhone, but now it is partnering with Apple and Affirm to sell iPhones itself.

As reported by TechCrunch, you can now buy an iPhone through Visible using financing company Affirm with 0 percent APR. The iPhone XS starts at $41 per month through Visible, whereas the iPhone XS Max starts at $45 per month. You can also get the iPhone XR for $31 per month, the iPhone X for $37 per month, and more:

iPhone XS – $41 per month

iPhone XS Max – $45 per month

iPhone XR – $31 per month

iPhone X – $37 per month

iPhone 8 – $24 per month

iPhone 8 Plus – $29 per month

iPhone 7 – $18 per month

iPhone 7 Plus – $23 per month

iPhone 6S – $12 per month

iPhone 6S Plus – $16 per month

iPhone SE – $10 per month

In terms of network pricing, Visible offers unlimited text, voice, data, and hotspot usage for $40 per month. The biggest drawback is that data speeds are limited to 5 Mbps.

The carrier touts that there are no fees or contracts, and everything is managed through its iOS app. Visible service is backed by Verizon and runs through Verizon’s 4G LTE network, but the company operates as an “independent startup.” Visible told TechCrunch that it is able to offer such low pricing because it doesn’t have any sort of physical overhead:

The company says there are no hidden fees (like an activation, SIM card kit or restocking fee) either. When asked how Visible is able to offer this kind of pricing, a spokesperson pointed to the company’s “all digital business model” — it has lower costs because it’s not paying for physical infrastructure like stores.

Further, Visible has launched Visible Protect, which starts at $10 per month and provides access to AppleCare. This is run through Assurant, but availability varies by state as of now. Visible certainly makes an enticing pitch in comparison to the more expensive “big four” carriers. Find out more on its website right here.

