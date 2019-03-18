9to5Toys Lunch Break: Up to $500 off latest MacBook Pros, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB $749, Nomad Pod Pro Charger $35, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-18-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Today only, save up to $500 on the latest MacBook Pros from Apple

Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB is on sale for $749 (Orig. $1,149)

Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)

For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.

Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)

Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

LEGO recreates a classic Disney animated short with its new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit

Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30