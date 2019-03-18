9to5Toys Lunch Break: Up to $500 off latest MacBook Pros, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB $749, Nomad Pod Pro Charger $35, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Today only, save up to $500 on the latest MacBook Pros from Apple
Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB is on sale for $749 (Orig. $1,149)
Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)
Save on popular Twelve South gear: BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more
For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.
Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s streaming media players are on sale from $30: 4K Stick $40, Fire TV Cube $80, more
- The entry-level GoPro HERO7 White delivers 1080p, stabilization and more for $159 (Reg. $200)
- Save 20% on the Blue Yeti Nano Microphone and kickstart your podcasting career at $80
- Expand your smart home w/ a 3-pack of TP-Link Smart Light Switches for $57 (Reg. $90)
- Anker’s eufyCam E features 1080p feeds, 1-year battery life and free DVR for $200 (Reg. $280)
- Command Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Siri at $155 shipped (Reg. $229)
- Lenovo’s full-featured Chromebook + a Google Home Mini can be had for $549 ($748 value)
- Save 15% on Lenovo’s Assistant-packed Smart Display: 8-inch $85 or 10-inch $127.50
- TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Power Strip sees over 30% discount to $55 shipped
- Linksys Velop Mesh Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi System drops to $250 shipped (Save $100)
- Grab a two-pack of HomeKit Wemo Smart Dimmer Switches for $100 (Save $30)
- Kit your battlestation with a curved 32-inch Samsung display Gold Box, $180 (Cert. Refurb)
- Corsair K70 Mechanical Keyboard offers RGB, aluminum design, more for $100 (Reg. $150)
- Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB Internal SSD drops to new all-time low at $108 shipped (Reg. $150)
- StarTech’s USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter drops to $66.50 shipped (Reg. $105)
- Add a Breville Smart Oven Pro to your kitchen setup for $225 Prime shipped (Reg. $280)
- VUDU’s St. Patrick’s Day sale has the Taken collection for $10, Jurassic Park 4K $7, more
- Pottery Barn refreshes your home with 20% off sitewide, including furniture + free shipping
- Get all that oil out of your diet w/ Emerald’s 5.2L Air Fryer for $55 shipped (Reg. $77+)
- Anker slashes up to 40% off in eBay sale: Nebula Capsule Projector $189, more
- Amazon has Wilson’s top-rated Evoution Basketball on sale for $40 shipped (20% off)
- Today only, J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide & an extra 30% off + free shipping
- Get up to 15% off your next digital Xbox purchase w/ these gift cards from $21
- Bring home Anker’s eufy RoboVac 11+ for $100 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $270)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Week Calendar Widget Pro, Colorset Coloring Book, more
- Save $100 on the pro-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, now $250
- Xbox One S/X bundles up to $210 off: Live Gold, Red Dead Redemption 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, more
- Update your work boots with these leather styles for $45 at Amazon, today only (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Gold Box features a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress + 2 pillows at 30% off, from $279
- TOMS updates your footwear with an extra 20% off select styles of sneakers from $48
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO recreates a classic Disney animated short with its new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food, tweak temps, and set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup