Get Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle w/ parental controls for 35% off

Designed for and by Mac users, the Intego security bundles includes a comprehensive suite of 5 apps for securing, backing up, and protecting your Mac in real-time against malware and other security threats. It also includes ContentBarrier for advanced online parental controls, and the Mac Washing Machine X9 app for cleaning and speeding up your Mac. Head below for a closer look at what’s included:

Although many Mac users have fallen prey to the misperception that they don’t need security software, there are very real malware and other security threats online, and this security suite gives you everything you need to keep your Mac safe. While the Intego Mac Internet Security X9 premium bundle consistently gets 100% Mac malware detection rates in independent tests, the suite also offers much more than protection against malware…

What’s Included?

VirusBarrier X9 – This is the main security app in the suite providing an anti-virus for your Mac along with full protection against Mac and PC malware. That includes protection against Mac viruses, Windows viruses, Unix viruses, Microsoft Word and Excel macro viruses, Trojan horses, worms, spyware, adware, hacking tools, dialers, keyloggers, and fake security programs. The app will give 24/7 real-time protection across your entire machine but also on-demand manual malware scans for your iPhone too. Built-in to VirusBarrier is the ability to scan a connected iPhone for viruses and remove anything malicious found in the device’s document directories.

NetBarrier X9 – With NetBarrier you get a fully configurable two-way firewall that allows you to keep an eye on and block malicious apps, giving you an upgrade over your Mac’s basic built-in inbound firewall. With NetBarrier you can set up customizable notifications for when an application is attempting to access your network in addition to easily blocking and allowing incoming connections for local devices and much more.

Mac Washing Machine X9 – This app allows you to easily clean up your Mac with a few clicks by automatically, finding and showing you files that are taking up space and slowing down your computer. The app includes a bunch of customizable filters to view specific file types/sizes and more, and allows you to easily delete only what you don’t need in just a couple clicks.

ContentBarrier X9 – ContentBarrier is a full-fledged parental control app for Mac that gives you full control over what your kids are seeing and interacting with online. That means you’ll be able to, for example, block web content based on categories, specific URLs, and keywords, or set up a whitelist of only trusted sites to make accessible. The app also includes the ability to record keystrokes, take screenshots, restrict application access for certain apps, block inappropriate emails or connections to game servers, and much more.

Personal Backup 10.9 – Lastly, a secure and easy-to-use backup utility completes the premium bundle. Personal Backup 10.9 includes everything you need to back up your Mac securely including bootable backups, scheduling features, and the ability to create highly customizable backup flows including backups that copy or exclude specific file types or invoke scripts before or after.

