ARKit-based SDK set to offer indoor AR navigation for malls, airports, more

A new company called Dent Reality is in the final development stages of bringing a sharp augmented reality indoor navigation platform to iOS for malls, airports, retail stores, and more. The developer built the SDK on ARKit and says it found a unique solution to highly accurate indoor location tracking without the need for iBeacons or other hardware.

The UK-based developer announced that it is looking for partners to integrate with its Dent Reality SDK.

Our technology integrates with the map of your indoor space, figures out where the user is, and uses virtual paths and arrows to help them find their destination. We provide a developer SDK, and services to help integrate these features into your app and indoor space.

Notably, the company alludes to having a unique solution to pinpointing user location accurately without the need for hardware like iBeacons.

A great wayfinding experience requires accurate positioning. GPS signals can’t reach indoors, so we needed something different. Our technology provides pinpoint-accurate indoor positioning, for a reliable experience which knows exactly where you are. No beacons or other hardware required.

Dent Reality is built on ARKit and will launch first on iOS. The company is asking interested partners to reach out via the submission form at the bottom of its website.

We’re ready to begin working with shopping malls, airports, retailers and other venues, to integrate this technology within their spaces. They can sign up on our website – DentReality.com. This is built on ARKit and will initially be available on iOS.

Over the past while, it seems like a trend for the initial hype around AR apps to die out quickly. However, this seems like it would be a really useful application of augmented reality. Check out the demo below of the sharp-looking UI.

