New Apple AirPods on sale from $140, Apple Watch Series 3 is $199, and Best Buy takes up to $600 off MacBook Pro

New Apple AirPods, Apple Watch Series 3, and MacBook Pros are all on sale in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

New Apple AirPods see price drop again

The latest Apple AirPods have been a hit so far, and are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon. We loved them in our hands-on review and now they are on sale again at Costco. You can grab the non-wireless charging version for $140. While the Qi-enabled bundle isn’t on sale, the case alone is marked down to $70. You will need a Costco membership to cash in on this offer, and delivery fees do apply if local in-store stock isn’t available. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air, which are nearly 50% less. Check out our full review here.

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $199

Everyone’s favorite Apple Watch deal is back! You can grab Series 3 models from $199 in various finishes at both Amazon and Walmart. The larger 42mm size goes for $229. That’s good for $80 off in both instances and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months. Be sure to put your savings to work and grab a third-party band from $5 in our roundup as well.

Best Buy offers stellar deals on latest MacBook Pro

Best Buy is running a new promotion today, taking up to $500 off the latest MacBook Pro models from Apple. However, you can leverage student deals to save an extra $100 off, which brings prices down as low as $1,300. That delivers some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Check out the entire inventory of both 13- and 15-inch configurations right here.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

