Kenwood CarPlay Receivers, up to $450 off iPad Pro and a best-selling AirPrint printer await in today’s best deals

A Kenwood CarPlay receiver, up to $450 off iPad Pro, and a best-selling AirPrint printer highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for more.

Bring CarPlay to your ride with this Kenwood deal

CarPlay deals have been few and far between in 2019. Newegg currently offers this Kenwood model with a 7-inch touchscreen for $380. As a comparison, it originally sold for $700 with today’s deal being at least $40 off the regular going rate, if not more. You’ll be able to cash in on all of the latest CarPlay features with this unit, while also leveraging Waze, receiving notifications, and more.

iPad Pro deals abound: Latest 11-inch, LTE, more up to $450 off

If you’ve been holding out for a new iPad Pro, today’s the day to jump in. Best Buy is taking up to $450 off previous generation 10.5-inch models with LTE connectivity. Prices start at $480 with free shipping for all. If you prefer the latest models, you can grab a new open-box model for $740. That’s down from the usual $949 price tag and the best we’ve tracked on an LTE-equipped version. We mentioned compatibility with Apple Pencil right? Put your savings to work and grab Apple’s unique writing device. You’ll be able to create all kinds of content on-the-go, sketching out designs, taking notes, and more.

Put Amazon’s #1 best-selling AirPrint printer on your desk

The HP OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer with AirPrint is under $50, matching the best price we’ve seen this year. That’s a $30 savings as well. HP’s AiO printer delivers scanning, printing, and copying capabilities in addition to AirPrint, making it perfect for any Apple-centric setup.

