UAG unveils first rugged iPad Pro case compatible with Apple’s Smart Folio Keyboard

UAG is out today with another new Apple accessory, this time a rugged military-spec rated iPad Pro case that the company says is the first to work in tandem with the Smart Keyboard Folio.

Earlier this week, UAG launched its first Apple Watch bands, now the popular Apple accessory maker has unveiled its latest case for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the Scout Series. UAG announced the case in a press release today:

Providing customers with an exceptional on-the-go experience, UAG has released the first rugged MIL-SPEC case to offer uncompromised Apple Smart Keyboard Folio compatibility. The Scout series case secures both the device and accessory without interfering with the folio’s multiple viewing/typing positions to seamlessly move with the device. When not in use, the case securely holds the folio closed to maintain 360-degree protection, so you’re prepared for any adventure.

Notably, the Scout case for iPad Pro does require Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, but it looks like a great option for those that regularly use the first-party keyboard and want solid protection.

The case also features Apple Pencil storage/charging and an adjustable stand. The Scout case for the 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $50, with the 12.9-inch version going for $60. Availability is coming soon.

iPad Pro Scout Case Highlights:

Case requires use of Smart Keyboard Folio

Feather-light composite construction

Impact-resistant soft core

Tactile grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Adjustable stand with auto wake/sleep folio cover

Apple Pencil holder and compatible with Apple Pencil Pairing/Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

Check out more UAG protective cases and other accessories on its website and Amazon storefront.

