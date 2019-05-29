Mophie launches new powerstation portable batteries with USB-C, fabric design, capacities up to 20,000mAh

Mophie has today released its latest portable batteries in its powerstation lineup. The new offerings come in capacities from 5,000 mAh up to 20,000 mAh and feature USB-C as well as USB-A ports for charging up iPhone, iPad, and more.

Mophie announced the new portable powerstation batteries in a press release today:

“mophie is committed to providing consumers with power for all their devices whenever and wherever it’s needed,” said Robert Johnson, general manager for mophie. “We’ve updated our powerstation line to feature USB-C ports, so consumers can use the same cable to not only charge their device, but to recharge their powerstation as well. Available in multiple colors and capacities, the compact powerstation batteries fit easily into any bag, ensuring there’s always an extra charge on hand.”

The new powerstation mini and powerstation include one USB-C port for input and output and an additional USB-A port for charging a second device. The powerstation XL and XXL offer one USB-C port for input/ouput and two USB-A ports for additional charging.

The portable batteries also include LED indicators for power level and charging status and feature fabric designs in multiple color options. Mophie includes a two-year warranty with these powerstation batteries.

The new powerstation batteries start at $40 and go up to $70 for the XXL model and are available now direct from Mophie.

Check out the new promo video for Mophie’s latest powerstation batteries below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: