Today’s best deals include the 2018 MacBook Pro priced from $1,330, Apple’s 4K Retina iMac at $899, and SanDisk microSD card storage. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2018 MacBook Pro sees 1-day deal at Woot

Today’s Woot offers include the certified refurbished 2018 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,330 in both 13- and 15-inch varieties. You can save upwards of $500 off the original price and well over $100 compared to Apple’s own refurbished offerings. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

New all-time low for Apple’s 4K Retina iMac

B&H currently has Apple’s mid-2017 Retina 4K iMac listed for $899. That’s a $400 savings off the regular price, the best we could find by $300, and a new all-time low. You’ll receive a Retina 4K display and 1TB of hard drive space, two notable specs that take this model beyond comparable offerings at this price point. There’s also Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet attached to this iMac as well.

Pick up some extra SanDisk microSD storage

It’s never a bad idea to have some extra microSD storage lying around, whether it’s for your camera, GoPro, or Nintendo Switch. Amazon has a new all-time low on SanDisk’s top-rated 32GB microSD card currently at $8. This is a great price and an easy way to add some extra storage to your setup.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from WIPLabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

