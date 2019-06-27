A new Breville AR app uses augmented reality to let you see how well its upscale kitchen appliances fit with your decor …

You can view virtual versions of a wide range of small Breville appliances, including kettles, toasters, espresso machines and microwave ovens. The company is known for its stylish, stainless steel kitchen equipment.

One of the driving forces behind the app, says the company, is its decision to expand beyond plain stainless steel into a range of colors.

Experience the very best Breville products directly in your home with the Breville Augmented Reality app. Key features: Ultra-realistic Augmented Reality experience

A wide range of products available to try from espresso machines, toasters, kettles and more

Test out the available colour options to see if they will work with your decor

Accurate dimensions let you see how products will fit in your home Breville AR is particularly useful as the 87-year-old Australian company – known globally for its sleek, innovative stainless-steel electronics – expands into color in the coming months. Will the Bambino Plus espresso machine in Black Truffle fit on the counter? Will the Soft Top Luxe Kettle in Royal Champagne match the décor? Solved!

The app uses a circular scanning motion to figure out the layout of your kitchen countertop. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices.

Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7‑inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5‑inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch (7th generation).

You can see the app in action in the video below.

Breville AR is a free download from the App Store.

