iFixit has regularly released wallpapers that show the inside of various iPhones, but now the company is taking things a step farther. Today, iFixit announced a new line of iPhone cases that expose the guts of your iPhone for all to see.

The Insight cases are available in two different forms: Color, which shows the insides of your iPhone “as if you’d just lifted the screen with a suction cup” and X-ray, which shows the inside of your device by looking at the back of it.

In terms of protection, these cases are made from thermoplastic polyurethane – which means they’re provide an added layer of security, but not as much as other more durable cases on the market:

The Insight iPhone Cases are made from thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a fancy way to say a tough plastic that is still flexible enough to easily slide onto your phone. They’re extra resistant to grease, oil, scratches, and abrasions—and they’ll absorb some of the shock when you inevitably drop your phone.

The new Insight cases from iFixit are available for every iPhone dating back to the iPhone 6, including the most recent iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. They’re available today for $10 at the links below.

