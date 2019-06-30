HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. The HyperCube is an adapter for iPhone (or other smartphones) that automatically backs up photos, videos and contacts to a microSD card or USB-drive while you charge your device. It’s available on Kickstarter now for a 40% off special preorder price ahead of launch next month.

On one side the HyperCube has a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups.

There is also a microSD card slot if you’d prefer to backup there instead of a connected USB drive.

The HyperCube will have an iOS app that handles all of the backups and lets you access any of your photos or videos on the fly for streaming directly from the connected USB drive or microSD card. You can disconnect your device at any time and the app will automatically resume backing up where it left off next time you plug in your phone to charge.

If you need to get anything off of the USB drive or microSD card, you can easily share via the iOS app or connect the HyperCube itself to a Mac or other laptop and use it as a thumb drive to transfer files.

HyperCube is available now at a special $29 preorder price (40% off) on Kickstarter and will later be available for $49.99 at retail.

HyperCube Features: