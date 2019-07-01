Spotify has recently updated its Spotify Stations app for iOS to add support for CarPlay. This enables you to control playback directly from your CarPlay head unit, rather than having to use your iPhone.

The Spotify Stations CarPlay app is rather basic on the surface, offering you a list of stations from which you can choose. This is a lot like its iOS counterpart, but with a more car-friendly design. The CarPlay update was first spotted by a Reddit user.

The Spotify Stations app first launched in the United States last month with a radio-centric listening experience. The app’s interface focuses on providing a list of radio stations that include your favorite artists. Stations include things like favorites, acoustic hits, release radar, and more.

With the world’s music at your fingertips, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. Stations gets you to music instantly—no searching or typing needed. As Stations learns more about what you like, it creates stations packed with the music you love, made just for you.

Spotify Stations is largely Spotify’s attempt at competing with Pandora. Spotify’s offering, however, is able to provide a more personalized listening experience, so long as you also use Spotify for your on-demand listening.

Spotify Stations is available in the App Store for free, though it seems to be limited to the United States and Australia. If you notice the app also being available in your country, let us know down in the comments.

