Discounted iTunes gift cards highlight today’s best deals along with up to $700 off MacBooks and RAVPower’s latest wall charger. Hit the jump for more in this round of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Discounted iTunes gift cards return following Prime Day

The official PayPal eBay store is offering $100 iTunes gift cards for $85 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 15% off your next purchase from any of Apple’s digital marketplaces. Whether it’s games and apps, or movies, TV shows, and subscription services, these cards are one of the best ways to get even deeper deals. While we did see a fleeting Prime Day deal at 20% off, this is the next best thing if you weren’t lucky enough to grab one of those. More details below.

Take up to $700 off MacBook Pro

B&H is clearing out previous-generation MacBook Pro inventory with up to $700 off various models. Headlining our top picks is the 2018 15-inch 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB model at $2,099, which is $300 off the regular going rate. That’s double the discount of most other retailers out there right now.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Ideal for creating content on-the-go or handling basic tasks. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here and save upwards of $700 off various 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros. Prefer the latest generation model? Trusted Apple seller Expercom is taking over $200 off various models at its Amazon storefront.

RAVPower’s new skinny wall charger is sleek

Amazon is offering the RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter for $30. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a MacBook, you’re all too familiar with Apple’s preference to make wall adapters that stick really far out from the wall. This makes it difficult to plug in when a couch is right up against a power source and in many other charging situations. This alternative from RAVPower addresses this problem by providing a slim option with a downward-facing USB-C port. It’s capable of topping off devices at up to 45 watt speeds, making it a great option for MacBooks and iPads alike.

