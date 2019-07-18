Zagg launches Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 with detachable backlit keyboard, military-grade protection, more

Zagg is out today with a durable keyboard case for the iPad mini 5. The Rugged Book features four layers of protection including steel and rubber for military-grade rating, a detachable seven-color backlit keyboard, and more.

The Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 features a detachable keyboard design that makes switching a breeze. The case also features a cradle hinge that allows users to get just the right angle for the task at hand. It also brings a MIL-STD 810G rating.

Great for all-around use, Rugged Book is also a solid choice for iPads that will be used by kids.

Zagg Rugged Book highlights:

Provides users with maximum protection from impact, corner damage, and falls up to 6.6 ft by using four layers of stainless steel, polycarbonate, and rubber

The durable design features an adjustable cradle hinge to allow consumers multiple secure viewing angles, as well as a detachable keyboard for varying work settings

The long-lasting, rechargeable battery provides users with up to two years between charges, along with a sleep/wake function that helps preserve battery life when the keyboard is not is use

Backlit, laptop style keys that come in 7 different colors to allow easy and comfortable typing, even in lowlight conditions

Bluetooth pairing ensures the keyboard pairs instantly with the iPad mini 5

Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 is available now direct from Zagg for $130. Zagg also sells the Rugged Book for the rest of the iPad lineup like the new iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad, and more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: