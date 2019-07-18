Zagg launches Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 with detachable backlit keyboard, military-grade protection, more
Zagg is out today with a durable keyboard case for the iPad mini 5. The Rugged Book features four layers of protection including steel and rubber for military-grade rating, a detachable seven-color backlit keyboard, and more.
The Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 features a detachable keyboard design that makes switching a breeze. The case also features a cradle hinge that allows users to get just the right angle for the task at hand. It also brings a MIL-STD 810G rating.
Great for all-around use, Rugged Book is also a solid choice for iPads that will be used by kids.
Zagg Rugged Book highlights:
- Provides users with maximum protection from impact, corner damage, and falls up to 6.6 ft by using four layers of stainless steel, polycarbonate, and rubber
- The durable design features an adjustable cradle hinge to allow consumers multiple secure viewing angles, as well as a detachable keyboard for varying work settings
- The long-lasting, rechargeable battery provides users with up to two years between charges, along with a sleep/wake function that helps preserve battery life when the keyboard is not is use
- Backlit, laptop style keys that come in 7 different colors to allow easy and comfortable typing, even in lowlight conditions
- Bluetooth pairing ensures the keyboard pairs instantly with the iPad mini 5
Rugged Book for iPad mini 5 is available now direct from Zagg for $130. Zagg also sells the Rugged Book for the rest of the iPad lineup like the new iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad, and more.
