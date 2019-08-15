Apple shares update on US investments, on track to hit $350 billon target by 2023

Apple today has shared an update on its job footprint and growth in the United States. It touts that its US job footprint is 2.4 million people in the US. Apple also says it is on track to hit its goal of contributing $350 billion to the economy by 2023.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple says that it spent $60 billion with US suppliers in 2018. It specifically highlights Maccor, a company based out of Oklahoma that “designs and manufactures high-accuracy hardware and software to test the performance of batteries.”

Maccor is one of 9,000 American suppliers that Apple spent a collective $60 billion dollars with in 2018, which supports 450,000 jobs. Altogether, Apple is responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago. Apple is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023, which the company announced in January of 2018.

Part of what Apple considers its “job footprint” is those who develop applications for its different platforms:

A significant amount of the jobs Apple supports in the US are found in the booming app economy, which is currently responsible for 1.9 million American jobs — an increase of 325,000 in the last two and a half years.

As for direct employment, Apple says it has 90,000 employees across all 50 states and is on track to create 20,000 new jobs in the United States by 2023:

Apple also directly employs 90,000 employees in all 50 states, putting the company on track to create 20,000 new jobs across the US by 2023. Earlier this year in San Diego, Apple announced an expansion that will include 1,200 direct jobs and a new campus featuring hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, lab and research space. In Seattle, Apple will add 2,000 new employees in highly skilled engineering positions.

As you’ll remember, Apple in 2018 announced plans to invest $350 in the United States economy. The announcement came following tax changes that allowed Apple to repatriate money it was storing in other countries. At the time, President Trump called Apple’s investment “a huge win for American workers and the USA.”

The full release from Apple can be viewed here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: