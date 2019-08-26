iPad Pro and Air are both being heavily discounted at Amazon, along with the annual Anker Labor Day sale and 2019’s first price drops on Fantastical apps. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Pro and Air discounted via Amazon

Amazon is hosting a pair of sales on iPad Pro and Air today. Over in the Gold Box, you can find certified refurbished iPad Pro models from $599. That’s amongst the best prices we’ve seen on both 11 and 12.9-inch variations. Meanwhile, you can save over $50 off the latest iPad Air at Amazon as well. This includes Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs.

Anker Labor Day sale delivers deals from $10

Anker’s annual Labor Day sale at Amazon has officially kicked-off with this year’s best pricing on smartphone accessories, projectors, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Headlining is the Smart Scale P1 for $33. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit. You’ll find plenty of other deals in the Anker Labor Day sale right here.

Award-winning Fantastical apps see first 2019 price drops

Today we are getting some solid price drops on the popular Flexibit Fantastical apps. The productivity/calendar app is now on sale on iPhone, iPad, and Mac at the lowest prices we have tracked since holiday 2018. On iPhone, the regularly $5 app is now $3 while the $10 iPad version has now dropped to $6. On the Mac side of things, we are getting a solid 20% price drop from $50 down to $40. It is an “award-winning calendar app” that houses features like “natural language parsing, reminders, a beautiful week view, and much more”.

