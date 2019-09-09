Ahead of tomorrow’s Keynote event, Amazon is offering up to $399 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro. We also have best of the year pricing on MacBook Air and a new TV show sale over at Apple from $3. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pre-Keynote iPad Pro deals deliver 2019’s best prices

Tomorrow’s Keynote address is sure to deliver plenty of fresh hardware, but we aren’t quite expecting new iPad Pros just yet. Either way, Amazon is clearing out 12.9-inch iPad Pro inventory with up to $399 off various models. This is a match of the best prices we’ve seen in 2019. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12 MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s MacBook Air is $850

Meanwhile, over at Best Buy, the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale for $850. This model sports 128 GB worth of storage and is $349 off the original price. Specs include a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. A 13-inch Retina display powered by Intel UHD 617 graphics rounds out the list of notable features.

Latest Apple TV show sale include Downton Abbey, more

Apple is starting the week with a new TV show sale, headlined by the complete Downton Abbey series for $30. It typically goes for $85 with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central Roasts, Big Bang Theory, and more. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library with a purchase.

