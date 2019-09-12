Preorder Hub: How to order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max (+ 20% off Defense cases)

9to5Mac’s iPhone PreOrder Hub is brought to you by X-Doria. 9to5 readers can get 20% off X-Doria’s signature Defense lineup to help celebrate the launch of iPhone 11 with code: 9TO5MAC20

If you are hyped about Apple’s latest devices and plan on picking one up tomorrow morning, 9to5Mac’s PreOrder Hub is a step by step guide to help you get your hands on the newest iPhones. After you’ve determined which iPhone 11 model you would like to get, the goal is having the quickest checkout experience possible. With loyal Apple users ordering simultaneously tomorrow morning at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Sept. 13), a couple of minutes can make a huge difference in terms of when you receive your device especially when you are queuing with millions of others.

Head below for 9to5’s pre-order checklist and tips to prepare:

How to preorder iPhone 11 / 11 Pro & 11 Pro MAX:

A new preorder start time: Since preorders begin at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Sept. 13) — that’s Apple’s local timezone in Cupertino and a new start time versus previous years – you need to make sure you’re awake in your local time zone. You can confirm your local preorder time here. The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max officially go up for preorder in 30 countries tonight including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.

Get your account ready: Verify that your account with Apple is up to date. To do this, you can head over to Apple.com or open the Apple Store app and confirm that your credit card, shipping address, etc are current and valid in your account. If you haven’t made a purchase in a while, you might need to reconfirm your payment method or other details and that can take up costly time when millions of people are trying to preorder. How much stock and demand there will be for the various models of iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max is unknown, so a few seconds in delay can make all the difference.

Configure and add products as favorites: To save time when preorders open, you can add products as favorites on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app ahead of time. This allows you to configure the desired device in advance, and save it to your list of favorites by clicking the heart icon. From there you’ll be able to quickly tap “Add to bag” from your favorites list at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Sept. 13) and save yourself a few steps while others waste time configuring once the preorders have opened. If you really want to increase your checkout speed to ensure you get at least one device, you can add only your most desired product and checkout before continuing with accessories and additional devices.

Check carrier status: Review your account status for accurate info on buying the device on contract or with a monthly payment option with your carrier of choice. Through Apple’s website you can check your account status with your carrier to view your upgrade eligibility. Apple’s website also includes pricing and payment program options for most of the major carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, etc..) as well as shipping estimates.

Check Upgrade eligibility: You can also check your upgrade eligibility for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program if you’re already a member or want to join. The Upgrade Program offers monthly payments starting at: $35.33 for the iPhone 11, $49.91 for the iPhone 11 Pro and $54.08 for the 11 Pro Max. Apple also has a program available for users to trade-in their old device in return for the equivalent value on Apple Store Gift Card. Readers in Apple’s Upgrade Program looking to get loan pre-approvals for iPhone 11 models via the device’s product page in the Apple Store app should do so before 4:00 p.m. PDT on 9.12. so that you can speed through the process on 9.13.

Accessories: As many of our readers know, iPhone repairs usually come a pretty hefty price tag. Whether replacing an LCD (iPhone 11) or OLED screen (iPhone 11 Pro), the associated cost is likely to be hundreds of dollars. For those not looking to pay for AppleCare or the new monthly subscription to AppleCare Plus, using a case is usually the most effective and cost friendly way to ensure your device’s safety. But whatever route you go, you’ll want to consider accessories too as availability on those can vary at launch for the new iPhones.

Thanks to our sponsor, 9to5 readers can get 20% off X-Doria’s signature Defense lineup to help celebrate the launch of iPhone 11 with code: 9TO5MAC20

X-Doria Defense Line for iPhone 11

X-Doria’s latest collection however, offers both features, along with an exclusive discount for 9to5 readers. The iPhone 11 – Defense line from X-Doria features a lifetime warranty and four lightweight options in a variety of colours, styles and price points.

Defense Tactical ($24) The Defense Tactical case by X-Doria combines a gripped rubber exterior with a metal guard that spans across the back. It’s reinforced by a machined aluminum alloy that allows the Defense Tactical to provide military-grade drop protection, while maintaining a lightweight form. The raised bezel protects your LCD/OLED screen and camera (or three) from drop impact and surface scratches. For optimum speaker quality, X-Doria integrated a front facing audio channel that helps amplify sound and redirect audio to the front of the phone for an improved surround sound experience. The anodized aluminum frame on the Tactical case complements the iPhone design, and consists of a user-friendly one-piece construction making it even easier to install/remove. Available in four colors.

The Defense Tactical case by X-Doria combines a gripped rubber exterior with a metal guard that spans across the back. It’s reinforced by a machined aluminum alloy that allows the Defense Tactical to provide military-grade drop protection, while maintaining a lightweight form. The raised bezel protects your LCD/OLED screen and camera (or three) from drop impact and surface scratches. For optimum speaker quality, X-Doria integrated a front facing audio channel that helps amplify sound and redirect audio to the front of the phone for an improved surround sound experience. The anodized aluminum frame on the Tactical case complements the iPhone design, and consists of a user-friendly one-piece construction making it even easier to install/remove. Available in four colors. Defense Shield ($24) The enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame is coupled with a soft rubber bumper to supply ultimate protection. It has been engineered and tested to survive drops of 10’+ on concrete. The Defense Shield is reinforced with a honeycomb interior lining that provides additional shock absorption from drops. For users that like to showcase their device, the clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone’s design and selected color. The anodized aluminum frame is available in five colors: Rose Gold, Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent.

The enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame is coupled with a soft rubber bumper to supply ultimate protection. It has been engineered and tested to survive drops of 10’+ on concrete. The Defense Shield is reinforced with a honeycomb interior lining that provides additional shock absorption from drops. For users that like to showcase their device, the clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone’s design and selected color. The anodized aluminum frame is available in five colors: Rose Gold, Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent. Defense Clear ($20) A simplistic clear case that boasts triple layer shock protection, shielding your iPhone from drops, scratches and whatever else life throws its way. The interior of the case houses a layer of special DropShield shock-absorbing bubble pattern polymer, which vigorously deflects the shockforce away from your phone. The extended lip protects your screen and the 11’s innovative raised camera from being battered by surface scratches. It has also been tested to withstand drops on concrete from 6’+

A simplistic clear case that boasts triple layer shock protection, shielding your iPhone from drops, scratches and whatever else life throws its way. The interior of the case houses a layer of special DropShield shock-absorbing bubble pattern polymer, which vigorously deflects the shockforce away from your phone. The extended lip protects your screen and the 11’s innovative raised camera from being battered by surface scratches. It has also been tested to withstand drops on concrete from 6’+ Defense Air ($32) The first Defense case to merge a clear rubber exterior with two tough machined metal guards. Soft rubber bubbles line the Air’s interior in order to absorb and deflect any shock upon impact. Much like the Defense Clear, its translucent polycarbonate back displays the iPhone’s sleek profile and color without scratching or yellowing over time. An integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front of the case for the best sound experience possible. The one-piece, simple snap on construction means you likely won’t have any issues installing your new case or taking it off. The Qi-friendly Air case is available in four colors.

9to5 readers can get 20% off X-Doria’s signature Defense lineup to help celebrate the launch of iPhone 11 with code: 9TO5MAC20

Hit the comments below to let us know which iPhone 11 you are ordering from this year’s line up, or if you plan on sticking with your current device (shouts out to our home-button readers).