Get 20% off Defense cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max for a limited time

Defense by X-Doria, a leading case manufacturer based out of Santa Monica, is introducing Defense: A four case collection engineered to protect the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Defense line of cases has been tested to exceed military drop test standards of up to 10 feet onto concrete and are further backed by a lifetime warranty.

Defense Tactical ($24) The Defense Tactical case combines a gripped rubber exterior with a metal guard that spans across the back. It’s reinforced by a machined aluminum alloy that allows the Defense Tactical to provide military-grade drop protection, while maintaining a lightweight form. The raised bezel protects your LCD/OLED screen and camera (or three) from drop impact and surface scratches. For optimum speaker quality, the company integrated a front facing audio channel that helps amplify sound and redirect audio to the front of the phone for an improved surround sound experience. The anodized aluminum frame on the Tactical case complements the iPhone design, and consists of a user-friendly one-piece construction making it even easier to install/remove. Available in four colors.

Defense Shield ($24) The enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame is coupled with a soft rubber bumper to supply ultimate protection. It has been engineered and tested to survive drops of 10’+ on concrete. The Defense Shield is reinforced with a honeycomb interior lining that provides additional shock absorption from drops. For users that like to showcase their device, the clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone’s design and selected color. The anodized aluminum frame is available in five colors: Rose Gold, Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent.

Defense Clear ($20) A simplistic clear case that boasts triple layer shock protection, shielding your iPhone from drops, scratches and whatever else life throws its way. The interior of the case houses a layer of special DropShield shock-absorbing bubble pattern polymer, which vigorously deflects the shockforce away from your phone. The extended lip protects your screen and the 11’s innovative raised camera from being battered by surface scratches. It has also been tested to withstand drops on concrete from 6’+

Defense Air ($32) The first Defense case to merge a clear rubber exterior with two tough machined metal guards. Soft rubber bubbles line the Air’s interior in order to absorb and deflect any shock upon impact. Much like the Defense Clear, its translucent polycarbonate back displays the iPhone’s sleek profile and color without scratching or yellowing over time. An integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front of the case for the best sound experience possible. The one-piece, simple snap on construction means you likely won’t have any issues installing your new case or taking it off. The Qi-friendly Air case is available in four colors.

