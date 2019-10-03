Apple reminds developers about macOS Catalina changes as public release nears

Following the release of the macOS Catalina GM earlier this afternoon, Apple has published a pair of new developer updates focused on the Mac. Apple is reminding developers to prepare for macOS Catalina as the public launch nears.

First, Apple reminds developers that all software distributed outside of the Mac App Store must still be signed or notarized. by Apple. In September, Apple relaxed certain notarization requirements for the Mac, but it is still reminding developers of the upcoming changes:

In June, we announced that all Mac software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be notarized by Apple in order to run by default on macOS Catalina. Make sure to test all versions of your software on the macOS Catalina GM seed and submit it to Apple to be notarized. This will give users more confidence that the software they download and run, no matter where they get it from, has been checked for known security issues.

Apple is also encouraging developers to take advantage of macOS Catalina features, such as Sidecar, Sign in with Apple, Mac Catalyst, and more:

macOS Catalina will soon be available to hundreds of millions of users around the world. With macOS Catalina, your Mac apps can take advantage of Sign in with Apple, Sidecar, and the latest advances in Core ML 3, and Metal. And with Mac Catalyst, you can bring your iPad apps to Mac. Build your apps using Xcode 11,test them on a Mac computer running the macOS Catalina GM seed, and submit them for review.

Read both of today’s updates on Apple’s developer website.

