Apple Watch Series 4 hits a new Amazon all-time low, plus deals on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and Belkin’s Apple Watch Dock. Find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 4 hits new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is clearing out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with hefty discounts today totaling up to $129 off. You’ll find the largest price drops on cellular models but GPS-only listings have around $80 off as well. Our previous mention was at $100 off the high-end configurations and Best Buy is still only taking $50 off.

If you’re not going with the latest Series 5 offering from Apple, today’s deal is certainly worth jumping on. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign from Series 3 with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. Its OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for $950. Final price reflected at checkout. That takes nearly $200 off and is within $1 of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon on this model.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Belkin Powerhouse iPhone + Apple Watch Charge Dock sees rare discount

Target is currently offering the Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $79.99 shipped once added to your cart. REDCard members can save an extra 5%. Normally you’d pay $100, but today’s offer shaves off 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low.

Featuring integrated MFi Lightning and Apple Watch chargers, this stand is an elegant way to keep your devices powered up. It’s a must-have for the nightstand, and will surely tidy things up compared to the stray cables you may be used to.

