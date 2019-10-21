Today’s best deals are headlined by the latest AirPods on sale starting at $130, plus score a new all-amazon low on Apple Watch Series 4 GPS at $99 and bring home the 11-inch iPad Pro while pocketing $149 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest AirPods on sale from $130

Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with standard charging case for $130. That’s down from the usual $159 price tag and $144 current going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Need the wireless charging version? It’s currently $150 (Reg. $199) at Rakuten. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS hits new Amazon low

Amazon is offering up to $99 off Apple Watch Series 4 GPS in various colors. This delivers a new Amazon all-time low on a handful of models. Free shipping is available across the board. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a complete redesign over Series 3 with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Amazon slashes $149 off Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB in space gray for $800. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal is down from the regular $949 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

