Apple highlights female-focused Entrepreneur Camp success, register for next event by November 15

Apple has shared a Newsroom post today recapping the first year of its Entrepreneur Camp, which is specifically designed for organizations led by women. 100 companies have participated so far and gained a lot of valuable experience. Read on for some stories from innovators that have gone through the program and to learn more about how to apply for Apple’s next Entrepreneur Camp.

Today marks the completion of Apple Entrepreneur Camp’s first year with its fourth cohort of 2019. Apple Entrepreneur Camp is specifically designed for organizations founded and led by women, and dedicated to helping entrepreneurs as they work on the next generation of cutting-edge apps. The camp offers a hands-on technology lab, one-on-one code-level guidance from Apple experts and engineers as well as mentorship, inspiration and insights from top Apple leaders. After the lab concludes, participants get ongoing support and become part of a growing community of exceptional alumni who can help create and build businesses.

Here’s more about how the program works:

Women leaders and their teams from 42 companies have taken part in the cohorts that take place once a quarter. Apple engineers and experts work directly with participants on topics including app development, design, the latest advances in machine learning and augmented reality and, if desired by the attendees, tips for public relations and marketing. Companies are also invited to attend WWDC so they can develop their apps on Apple’s most advanced platforms and continue to build community with industry leaders.

One of the participants, Jhanvi Shriram, CEO of Krikey, Inc. noted how supported she felt at Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp.

“It’s about potential versus proof,” says Jhanvi Shriram, CEO of Krikey, Inc. “Often, as women we are asked to constantly prove ourselves and defend our achievements even if we’ve earned a Ph.D. or MBA. The Apple Entrepreneur Camp was really a place where we were truly supported, and seen for our potential.”

Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Developer Marketing and executive sponsor of Women@Apple shared how thrilled she was with the camp’s first year and what participants brought to the program.

“I’m in awe of the passion and drive of our first year of Entrepreneur Camp innovators. They are using apps to impact peoples’ lives and solve problems, from building connections for underrepresented groups in tech to making solar power affordable and giving people tools to improve mental health,” said Esther Hare, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Developer Marketing and executive sponsor of Women@Apple.

Applications are now open for the next group of entrepreneurs.

So far, Apple Entrepreneur Camp has welcomed 100 participants from 13 different countries. The next cohort is planned for January 28 to February 5, 2020, and applications will be accepted until November 15 at developer.apple.com/entrepreneur-camp.

To read the full story and see all of the companies that have participated so far, head over to Apple’s Newsroom.

